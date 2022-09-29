SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: From Hollywood to Door County

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Sometimes life brings about an unexpected career change. One man went from the bright lights of Hollywood to owning a golf course in Door County.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Kevin Wehrenberg, a television producer who returned to Wisconsin to set up shop in Egg Harbor.

Wehrenberg grew up in Eau Claire. In 1992, he graduated from UW-Oshkosh with a degree in Radio, TV, and Film. He moved to Los Angeles and worked his way up in the television industry. He served as executive producer on shows like “Fear Factor” and “Wipeout.”

After getting married and starting a family, Wisconsin started to tug at Kevin. He bought a vacation home in Door County in 2010. He started toying with the idea of owning a business there.

Last fall, he swung for the green.

“I had actually never been on the golf course and never been in the building, we bought it actually sort of sight unseen,” said Wehrenberg. “I didn’t know anything about a golf course, never ran a golf course, bar or restaurant ever in my life, but what I did on my shows, TV shows and stuff like that, there’s a lot of similarities. I’m the nuts and bolts guy, the insurance, the money, the budgeting, all that kind of stuff falls to me.”

Stone Hedge Golf and Pub opened in May. It’s located at 4320 County Rd. E.

