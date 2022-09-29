SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: From Hollywood to Door County

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Sometimes life brings about an unexpected career change. One man went from the bright lights of Hollywood to owning a golf course in Door County.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Kevin Wehrenberg, a television producer who returned to Wisconsin to set up shop in Egg Harbor.

Wehrenberg grew up in Eau Claire. In 1992, he graduated from UW-Oshkosh with a degree in Radio, TV, and Film. He moved to Los Angeles and worked his way up in the television industry. He served as executive producer on shows like “Fear Factor” and “Wipeout.”

After getting married and starting a family, Wisconsin started to tug at Kevin. He bought a vacation home in Door County in 2010. He started toying with the idea of owning a business there.

Last fall, he swung for the green.

“I had actually never been on the golf course and never been in the building, we bought it actually sort of sight unseen,” said Wehrenberg. “I didn’t know anything about a golf course, never ran a golf course, bar or restaurant ever in my life, but what I did on my shows, TV shows and stuff like that, there’s a lot of similarities. I’m the nuts and bolts guy, the insurance, the money, the budgeting, all that kind of stuff falls to me.”

Stone Hedge Golf and Pub opened in May. It’s located at 4320 County Rd. E.

Thursday on Action 2 News at 6, Jeff Alexander takes us to Egg Harbor for Small Towns.

Have an idea for a Small Towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

Watch all of our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Town of Clayton Fire
Crews use 30,000 gallons of water in Clayton fire fight
Gas prices are back at -- and going over -- $4 per gallon
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
A crash involving a car and dump truck in Harrison. Sept. 27, 2022
Neenah woman killed in crash with dump truck in Harrison
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Nelson expected to plead guilty to murders of Diemel brothers Friday

Latest News

Kobussen Buses, a partner of the DeForest Area School District, is hiring amid a bus driver...
No busing in Oshkosh Area School District after catalytic converter thieves strike again
September 29 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice day
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Nelson expected to plead guilty to murders of Diemel brothers Friday
Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera near Washburn.
Man believed to be Clintonville carjacking suspect flees after being found in home