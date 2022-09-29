A SEASONABLE STRETCH TO WRAP UP SEPTEMBER

While former Hurricane Ian ravages Florida with widespread flooding and wind damage, our weather across the Great Lakes looks quiet. High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies over the next few days. A light south-southwest breeze will grant us modestly milder weather compared to earlier this week. Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

The overnight lows the next few nights won’t be quite as cold, which will make frost less likely. The growing season isn’t quite over across eastern Wisconsin, but it has officially come to an end across northern and central Wisconsin.

It’s going to be a little warmer over the next couple days with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Then, a weak disturbance will cool us down on Sunday with a brisk northeast wind. This weathermaker won’t have much moisture with it, so other than a few sprinkles, it’s probably going to be dry. Our next decent chance of rain will be Tuesday night and through Wednesday morning.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and calm. Frosty northwest. LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 67

SATURDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Mild again. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool breezes. Probably dry. HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A nice day. HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers at night. HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Early showers, then some afternoon sun. A bit breezy. HIGH: 65

