Red Cross volunteers from Green Bay heading to Florida to help with Ian relief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers from Green Bay are heading to Florida to help with Ian relief efforts.

An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle based out of Green Bay is leaving Thursday morning.

Volunteers Dennis and Lynn Marquardt are driving the ERV to Florida. They’ll provide food, water and emergency supplies to people impacted by the storm.

Three ERVs from Wisconsin will be deploying to Florida over the next few days.

Millions of people are without power in Florida due to Ian. The storm hit as a hurricane and is now a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to regain near-hurricane strength near the Kennedy Space Center Thursday.

The Marquardt’s have been volunteering with the Red Cross for six years.

Ways you can help with the Hurricane Ian recovery:

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.