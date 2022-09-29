Gov. Evers visits U.W. campuses around the state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers hosted roundtable discussions Thursday with students at University of Wisconsin campuses in Green Bay, La Crosse and Whitewater.

They were able to ask the governor about current issues, such as police in schools and student debt.

Gov. Evers says the amount of resources per student has decreased over time and that he plans on investing in students at institutions.

“I really was impressed with the thoughtfulness they were talking about how finances impact their lives,” Evers said. “You know, if they got a flat tire, does that mean they have to drop out of school because they can’t afford to fix the flat tire. That was just a good reminder for me personally, as we put together the new budget, to have adequate resources for our universities.”

Members of campus leadership joined the governor in the discussions.

Evers is running for a second term on November 8.

