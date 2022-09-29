FROST THURSDAY MORNING... WARMER AFTERNOON

Another frost or freeze is likely tonight and a frost advisory is in effect all the way to the lakeshore. Lows in the low-to-mid 30s are expected... some 20s possible NORTH. You’ll want to protect sensitive plants and vegetation for one more night.

Temperatures return to the 60s for the end of the work week under mostly sunny skies. We’ll be in the lower 60s Thursday afternoon with upper 60s Friday. It will be dry, but cool for Operation Football Friday night.

Highs near 70° are expected Saturday with mostly sunny skies remaining in place. A moisture starved disturbance may spread some extra clouds our way on Sunday. We should stay dry, but temperatures will turn slightly cooler compared to Saturday. Highs in the mid 60s are likely... with more upper 60s through the middle of next week. Our next, more significant chance for rain arrives next Tuesday-Wednesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with widespread frost expected. LOW: 35

THURSDAY: A frosty start then mostly sunny. Light winds and a little warmer. HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Seasonably warm with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with spotty showers possible. HIGH: 65

