Fire damages Appleton house

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Fire Department and police investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire on W. Winnebago St. on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called about fire and smoke from a house on the 700-block at 11:30 and found smoke coming from multiple sides of the two-story home. Everyone inside had evacuated, and firefighters confirmed no one else was in the house.

The fire was extinguished on the first floor, then crews discovered more fire in the basement. They had all of the fires under control in less than 30 minutes and ventilated the building.

No one was hurt. People who lived in the home are getting help from the American Red Cross.

The fire department didn’t have an estimate on the cost of the damage.

The fire department is using the opportunity to remind people to make sure smoke alarms are working and look at renter’s insurance for protecting their personal property.

