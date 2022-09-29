Fire damages Appleton house

Appleton fire department gets new status
Appleton fire department gets new status
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Fire Department and police investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire on W. Winnebago St. on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called about fire and smoke from a house on the 700-block at 11:30 and found smoke coming from multiple sides of the two-story home. Everyone inside had evacuated, and firefighters confirmed no one else was in the house.

The fire was extinguished on the first floor, then crews discovered more fire in the basement. They had all of the fires under control in less than 30 minutes and ventilated the building.

No one was hurt. People who lived in the home are getting help from the American Red Cross.

The fire department didn’t have an estimate on the cost of the damage.

The fire department is using the opportunity to remind people to make sure smoke alarms are working and look at renter’s insurance for protecting their personal property.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a car and dump truck in Harrison. Sept. 27, 2022
Neenah woman killed in crash with dump truck in Harrison
Gas prices are back at -- and going over -- $4 per gallon
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Town of Clayton Fire
Crews at scene of large fire in Winnebago County
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

Power lines spark as wind and rain lashes Florida's Gulf Coast
Local help mobilizes for Florida
A young Kathryn Bracho and her mom, Mary
Hispanic Heritage Month: Somos Latinas
Hurricane Ian
Local non-profits prepare to help Hurricane Ian victims
Bea's Ho-Made Products in Gills Rock
Bea’s Ho-Made Products sees “Small Towns” sales boom