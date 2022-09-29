Downtown Green Bay institution Bosse’s News Stand moving to De Pere

Bosse's News Stand
Bosse's News Stand(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A downtown Green Bay institution is moving to De Pere.

Bosse’s News Stand announced Thursday that it is packing up shop and moving to 107 S Broadway in De Pere.

The family shared a letter on Facebook saying it was with heavy hearts that they have to move out of their current location at 220 Cherry St. The news stand has been there for 41 years.

The business is 124 years old.

The Green Bay location will be open until the end of November. The De Pere Bosse’s store will open Dec. 1.

Definitely De Pere is welcoming its new business.

“Congratulations Bosse’s News Stand on your next chapter! Downtown De Pere is thrilled to welcome you,” reads a post on the Definitely De Pere Facebook page.

The business was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it was putting up an apartment complex at the store’s location.

“We never had any intention of moving, but we have been told we have to move out by December 2022 so a 6-story building can be built where our store now stands,” the store informed customers in August.

The family of Bosse’s says they are working on plans to celebrate the business’s 125th anniversary.

The business sells magazines, books, tobacco products and cigars.

