Cashiers cited during Green Bay tobacco and vape compliance checks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police cited cashiers from four west side businesses for failing to ID minors during tobacco/vape compliance checks.

The unannounced checks were performed Monday, Sept. 26.

The department went to gas stations and vape shops. Cashiers who sold tobacco or vape products to underage teens were each cited for $376.

Police identified the business as follows:

Elf’s Gifts: 1132 S. Military Avenue

Glass Monkey Smokeshops West: 406 S. Military Avenue

Marley’s Smoke Shop: 1119 W. Mason Street

Stone Ridge Shell: 1053 Velp Avenue

Police say the checks are an effort to “combat issues of tobacco and vape use in schools.”

Checks were conducted at 17 businesses.

Citations are pending in Green Bay Municipal Court.

