Bea’s Ho-Made Products sees “Small Towns” sales boom

GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WBAY) - Bea’s Ho-Made Products in Gills Rock tells Action 2 News they saw a surge in sales after their story with Jeff Alexander’s “Small Towns” aired last Thursday.

Within two days, Bea’s sold 222 pies, with many of them sold to first-time customers.

Like many businesses, they’re experiencing supply-chain issues, but they tell us they’re doing everything possible to keep pies in stock and are asking for patience from customers old and new.

Bea’s told us last week that their old-fashioned pies taste so good because they use lard in the crust.

