4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday evening.((Source: KFVS))
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy died in a farm accident in a rural area of Wisconsin Wednesday night, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release the child was hit and run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on the farm.

A skid steer is a piece of construction equipment primarily used for digging, lifting and moving materials around a site.

First responders provided emergency medical care, but the boy died from his injuries at the scene.

The death is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town of Clayton Fire
Crews use 30,000 gallons of water in Clayton fire fight
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Kobussen Buses, a partner of the DeForest Area School District, is hiring amid a bus driver...
No busing in Oshkosh Area School District after catalytic converter thieves strike again
Gas prices are back at -- and going over -- $4 per gallon
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
A crash involving a car and dump truck in Harrison. Sept. 27, 2022
Neenah woman killed in crash with dump truck in Harrison

Latest News

September 29 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonable end to September
College student aid enrollment starts October 1
James Turner, 21, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Quick-draw competition between friends leaves 1 dead, deputies say
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives on Capitol Hill to meet...
Virginia Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel