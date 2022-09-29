3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A drop of blood to diagnose brain cancer

A drop of blood can detect brain cancer and tell doctors a whole lot more. Plus, climate change is creating bigger trees.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz likes to bring stories about how the future we were promised has arrived. And today it holds the promise of saving lives from brain cancer.

Brad tells us about a test that can diagnose a brain tumor from a drop of blood. It can also give doctors information about the tumor -- including where to start looking.

He’ll explain how this medical magic works.

Plus, how the world’s trees are getting fat on climate change. It’s a carbon dioxide buffet.

