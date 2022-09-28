SUNSHINE HAS FINALLY RETURNED

After several days of cloudy, breezy, and just plain unsettled weather, we are FINALLY going to be rewarded with sunshine. As a matter of fact, pretty quiet and mainly dry weather is on tap for the majority of the next 7 days.

Highs today will remain cool... mainly mid 50s. The average is 67°. Winds will be in the 5 to 15 mph range but speeds are going to decrease during the day as high pressure moves in.

Another frost or freeze is likely tonight away from the lakeshore. Lows in the mid to low 30s are possible. Protect plants and vegetation one more time.

Temperatures return to the 60s for the end of the work week under partly cloudy skies. It’ll be cool for high school football this week but there won’t be any rain around.

Highs near 70° are expected Saturday with partly cloudy skies remaining in place. A moisture starved disturbance may spread some extra clouds our way on Sunday. While a stray shower or sprinkle is possible, we’re not too exited about rain chances just yet. We’re hoping for the best (dry weather) because the Packers kick off at 3:25 PM. Highs in the upper 60s are likely.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM

WEDNESDAY: N 5-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: S 1-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Much lighter wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: A frosty start then mostly sunny. Light winds. HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Stray shower or sprinkle? HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 71

