Packers players visit families at Children’s Wisconsin

Packers rookie Quay Walker visits Children's in Milwaukee.
Packers rookie Quay Walker visits Children's in Milwaukee.(Green Bay Packers)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers players visited families at Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee Hospital as part of the Packers vs. Cancer initiative.

Quay Walker, Romeo Doubs, Devonte Wyatt and Zach Tom spent time with patients and their families in the Child Life Center.

The players joined kids for a game of Cranium and football games. The players signed autographs and posed for photos with the families.

“Visits like today’s from the Packers are so special and help kids feel like kids while they are under our care,” said Christine Baranoucky, vice president of engagement & stewardship for Children’s Wisconsin. “When kids are dealing with illness, they welcome a break from treatment to have the opportunity to see players from some of their favorite teams. We are so thankful for the Packers’ partnership and all they do to help kids and families in our community.

Packers vs. Cancer goes through October. The Packers partner with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation for the initiative. CLICK HERE for more information.

Packer Devonte Wyatt visits Children's Wisconsin
Packer Devonte Wyatt visits Children's Wisconsin(Green Bay Packers)
Packers rookie Romeo Doubs visits Children's Wisconsin.
Packers rookie Romeo Doubs visits Children's Wisconsin.(Green Bay Packers)
Packers visit Children's Wisconsin
Packers visit Children's Wisconsin(Green Bay Packers)

