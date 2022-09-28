Local non-profits prepare to help Hurricane Ian victims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Hurricane Ian hits southwest Florida, local efforts are already underway to help people in the direct path of the storm.

Wisconsin volunteers with the American Red Cross are already in Florida. Three emergency response vehicles will be heading down in the next 24 hours, and about 13 more volunteers are on standby.

Thursday morning, Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin lineman crews from across the state, including Manitowoc and Shawano, will head down to help restore power and rebuild infrastructure.

The Community Blood Center in Appleton is also receiving requests for blood. It’s preparing to send hundreds of units of blood when it’s safe to do so, but it needs the public’s help.

“We’re really making a call for donors in Northeast Wisconsin to schedule an appointment to donate blood to help patients locally and also to help patients in the pathway of the hurricane,” Kristine Belanger, vice president of operations for the Community Blood Center, said.

