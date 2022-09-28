Judge lets suspect in Wisconsin parade rampage represent himself

FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County Court on Aug. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County Court on Aug. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade. A Wisconsin judge deferred a decision Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, on whether Brooks can represent himself at trial, after the suspect said he doesn't understand the charges against him or how the state can prosecute him. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)(Mark Hoffman | AP)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge will let a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade represent himself at trial.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow granted Darrell Brooks’ request Wednesday to discharge his public defenders, Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees. Brooks said in court Tuesday that he doesn’t believe the attorneys have explained the nature of the charges against him.

Brooks faces multiple charges in connection with the Nov. 21 incident, including six counts of intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment.

His trial is set to begin on Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

