INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay

Dr. Karri Adamson talks about breast reconstruction, raising awareness that it's covered by insurance (thanks to a federal law), and other options women have.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.

Dr. Karri Adamson is a plastic surgeon with Plastic Surgery and Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic. Bras of the Bay promotes awareness of breast reconstruction options, but many patients beginning their battle with cancer are still unaware that federal law requires coverage of these surgeries.

Dr. Adamson talks about reconstruction and women’s other options, and what the Women’s Health and Cancer Rights Act of 1998 covers. She also discusses the varied reasons for women to look into breast reconstruction as part of the healing process.

