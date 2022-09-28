Hispanic Heritage Month: Hable español

The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990.
By Kathryn Bracho
Published: Sep. 28, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The most recent U.S. Census data shows almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home -- more than twice as many as in 1990.

But it’s not automatic that the children of Hispanic immigrants will speak Spanish, and the reasons to speak it (or not) differ in every family.

Kathryn Bracho’s father was born and raised in Mexico City. Her mom was also fluent, even though she was from Minnesota. So in Kathryn’s family, she and her sister, Cristina, got a heavy dose of Spanish every day when they were growing up.

Experts say there are a lot of reasons immigrant families choose to teach their kids Spanish: To help them connect with their culture, to increase their opportunities professionally, or just to talk with family back home.

Kathryn’s dad said it helped her talk to her grandparents in Mexico City.

“We tried to teach the kids Spanish because the constant communication with my parents in Mexico,” Miguel Bracho said. “So, we want the mto be able to get to know them and to talk to them in Spanish.”

On Action 2 News at 10, Kathryn shares her biggest regret when it comes to Spanish.

