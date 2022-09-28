Green Bay Packers to wear 50s Classic Uniforms during Oct. 16 game

Packers 50s Classic Uniform
Packers 50s Classic Uniform(Packers Pro Shop)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will wear the 50s Classic Uniforms during the Oct. 16 game against the New York Jets.

The team says the 50s Classic Uniforms are inspired by the uniforms from 1950-1953. The uniforms are green with gold numbers and stripes.

“While the early 1950s were not a particularly successful time for the Packers on the field, it was the dawn of an extraordinarily eventful decade off the field, a decade that began with the departure of the team’s founder Curly Lambeau and ended with the arrival of Vince Lombardi. In the 1950s, the NFL was growing quickly and gaining nationwide interest through television exposure. The Packers organization was at a turning point and a franchise-saving stock sale helped lay the groundwork for the eventual construction of Lambeau Field and set up the team to stay in Green Bay through modern times,” reads a statement from the Packers.

There are throwback items available at the Packers Pro Shop website.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a car and dump truck in Harrison. Sept. 27, 2022
Neenah woman killed in crash with dump truck in Harrison
Gas prices are back at -- and going over -- $4 per gallon
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours
Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera near Washburn.
Man wanted for Clintonville carjacking no longer believed to be in woods

Latest News

Packers rookie Quay Walker visits Children's in Milwaukee.
Packers players visit families at Children’s Wisconsin
The Packers offense started off hot, but the defense had to hold on late against Tampa Bay. The...
On the Clock: Packers win defensive struggle vs. Tampa Bay
David Bakhtiari returns to game action against the Buccaneers.
Bakhtiari is Bak: The Packers LT makes 2022 debut in a limited role
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Rodgers throws for 2 TDs, Packers hold off Brady, Bucs 14-12