FROST/FREEZE FOR SOME TONIGHT

Slow clearing is expected tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds should relax a bit as well. Frosty conditions could develop for parts of the Fox Valley and points west and north where lows will be in the mid to low 30s. Upper 30s to low 40s are more likely from the Fox Valley to Lake Michigan so a frost threat is less likely there. Protect your tender vegetation if you think you may get frost or a freeze at your location.

High pressure moves in Wednesday and that means brighter skies and lighter winds. Highs in the middle 50s can be expected for one more day. Another frost or freeze is possible Wednesday night. It could actually offer a better chance with mainly clear skies and lighter wind. Winds will turn southerly on Thursday which will kick off a warming trend that continues into the weekend.

Temperatures are going to moderate back into the 60s for the end of the work week and they’ll be around 70° this weekend. The outlook for high school football and the Packers game later in the week remains favorable.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10A WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY: N 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Areas of frost north and west of the Fox Cities. LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Brighter skies. Crisp and cool with lighter wind. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cool. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, continued mild. HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm once again. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Stray shower? HIGH: 68

