Family displaced by fire in Green Bay apartment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A family was displaced after a fire in an apartment building in Green Bay.

At about 6:45 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a report of smoke coming from eaves and windows on both levels.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department found active fire on the first floor of an apartment in the building. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

“Crews made entry and found active fire on the first floor of one apartments in the complex. Engines companies made a fire attack on the first floor and the basement causing a rapid knockdown of fire,” reads a statement from the fire department.

A family of three was displaced. There are no reports of injuries.

The family was referred to the American Red Cross for assistance.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.