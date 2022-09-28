Ceremonial ribbon cut on Highway 29 interchange

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal and state highway officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for a new diamond interchange in Brown County. The opening is a relief to nearby businesses.

One of the things federal and state officials highlighted was that this project, which cost more than $25 million, managed to stay on budget and on time.

They say the main reason for the construction of the diamond interchange at Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Highway VV was to address safety issues -- among them, travel speeds. It also brings this portion of Highway 29 in Brown County into compliance with federal highway standards.

The new 29 and County VV interchange creates a connection among the villages of Howard and Hobart and the Oneida Nation.

Maplewood Meats is located along Highway 29, and the construction impacted customers’ ability to reach their store. Still, the business says it’s happy the area is now safer. “With this final result, we’ve just seen a lot less car crashes,” Plant manager Brad Van Hemelryk said, “and just the convenience factor for sure.”

Van Hemelryk said they’ve already seen increased traffic to their store as exits and ramps opened over the past week or two.

“A safer and more efficient local road system made this a premier location for businesses seeking economic opportunity,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region Director Tom Buchholz said, “and I can promise you, all the employees at those businesses will have a very safe route to work.”

Wisconsin Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson added it provides pedestrians and cyclists with a safer path to cross Highway 29.

The completion of the project also extends broadband access in Brown County, with crews able to install 12 miles of fiber optic cables.

