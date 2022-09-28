Catalytic converter thieves target Oshkosh school bus provider

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some students in the Oshkosh area were late for class Wednesday morning after thieves targeted a bus company and stole a large number of catalytic converters.

The owner of Kobussen Buses tells Action 2 News that catalytic converters were stolen off 11 buses at the company’s Oshkosh location on Omro Rd. overnight, preventing drivers from getting on the road.

This caused a huge delay for students waiting to be picked up. The Oshkosh school district alerted parents about the incident, and eventually, all the kids did get to school as Kobussen brought in buses from other areas of the Fox Valley.

We’re told there are no images of a suspect but investigators are looking into potential leads and whether it could be a group of people who are responsible.

“We’re doing the best we can with replacing the catalytic converters. We’re doing the best we can moving forward, put some more lights in the yard, and guard against anything happening,” owner Dan Kobussen told us. “We’ve had issues other places and at other times with the same situation.”

With the extra buses from other facilities, Kobussen routes should be back on time, and we’re told students won’t face further delays Thursday morning because of this theft.

On the black market, catalytic converters, which are part of the vehicle’s exhaust system, can sell for between $200 and $500 due to precious metals found inside them.

Anyone with information about the thefts or who might be responsible should contact local police.

The theft of catalytic converters has been a growing crime across Northeast Wisconsin over the past few years. On Action 2 News at Five, we’ll have advice to protect your own vehicle.

