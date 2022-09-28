Apple limits new iPhone production due to low demand, report says

FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters...
FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino.(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is cutting down the production of its iPhone 14 because of low demand, according to a Bloomberg Report.

The report on Tuesday said the company won’t increase production by 6 million units in the second half of this year.

They will instead produce about 90 million units which is about the same as last year.

So far, Apple hasn’t commented on this report.

The iPhone 14 went on sale earlier this month, but consumers haven’t been rushing to buy it, possibly because of fears of a looming global recession.

The new phone comes equipped with an improved camera, an interactive tool for displaying notifications, and a lock screen that now has an always-on display.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a car and dump truck in Harrison. Sept. 27, 2022
Neenah woman killed in crash with dump truck in Harrison
Gas prices are back at -- and going over -- $4 per gallon
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours
Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera near Washburn.
Man wanted for Clintonville carjacking no longer believed to be in woods

Latest News

The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.
Vaccine appears to protect against monkeypox, CDC says
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jeanna Giese gives a science talk on World Rabies Day at the Children's Museum of Fond du Lac
Rabies survivor Jeanna Giese shares her story to educate others
FILE - J.R. Majewski, Republican candidate for U.S. Representative for Ohio's 9th Congressional...
Records contradict Majewski’s account of military punishment
FILE - Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2015. The man charged...
Guilty plea in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes