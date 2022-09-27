Why gas prices are shooting up to $4 per gallon again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast.

AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725.

For 14 weeks, gas prices were in decline. That came to an end just last week. According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Wisconsin and Michigan could reach $4 per gallon in the next few days. Some stations are already there.

The reasons for the spike are oil refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance. Those issues are reportedly impacting gas prices in the Great Lakes region, the West Coast, Plains and Pacific Northwest. Experts say the South and Northeast have avoided the rise in prices.

