UWGB Men’s Basketball returns just four players for 2022-23 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Green Bay Men’s Basketball is in a full re-boot as they enter the 2022-23 season

Will Ryan is entering his third year as head coach after finishing 5-25 last season. Since then, he’s seen several key players transfer.

Now, they have only four returners, including Horizon League All-Freshman Cade Meyer.

Of their 10 newcomers, half of them are from Wisconsin. There are eight total players from the state.

“The last people that have been here, we call them the final four. Of course we can’t do it by ourselves, we need five people on the basketball court,” Phoenix guar Nate Jenkins said. “We’ve just been welcoming, showing the guys the ropes and along for the ride, so it’s been good so far.”

“They’re hungry and committed to getting Green Bay basketball back to where I think it can go. We’re on the upward trend and they want to be a part of that,” Ryan said.

“Win the Horizon League Championship. Our goals are just to work together and just gel, then obviously do better than we did last year,” Meyer said.

