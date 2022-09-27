Stretch of Highway 114 closed in Harrison due to crash involving dump truck, car

Highway 114 crash in Calumet County. Sept. 27, 2022
Highway 114 crash in Calumet County. Sept. 27, 2022(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 114 in Calumet County is closed due to a crash.

The east and west lanes are closed from State Park Road to Fire Lane 13.

Action 2 News has a crew at the scene. Our videojournalist reports the crash involves a dump truck and a car.

Westbound traffic should go north on Highway 55, west on Highway 10, south on County N, back to Highway 114. The detour is reversed for eastbound traffic.

