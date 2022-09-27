Stretch of Highway 114 closed in Harrison due to crash involving dump truck, car

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 114 in Calumet County is closed due to a crash.

The east and west lanes are closed from State Park Road to Fire Lane 13.

Action 2 News has a crew at the scene. Our videojournalist reports the crash involves a dump truck and a car.

Westbound traffic should go north on Highway 55, west on Highway 10, south on County N, back to Highway 114. The detour is reversed for eastbound traffic.

UPDATE: @WisDOTnortheast says 114 is shut down in both directions. Detour uses 55, 10 and N. https://t.co/uQpkADn61X — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) September 27, 2022

