Stretch of Highway 114 closed in Harrison due to crash involving dump truck, car
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 114 in Calumet County is closed due to a crash.
The east and west lanes are closed from State Park Road to Fire Lane 13.
Action 2 News has a crew at the scene. Our videojournalist reports the crash involves a dump truck and a car.
Westbound traffic should go north on Highway 55, west on Highway 10, south on County N, back to Highway 114. The detour is reversed for eastbound traffic.
