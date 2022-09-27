Packers fan traveling to Europe this week for London game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mark Junio of Sun Prairie is a die-hard packers fan who has traveled to all the NFL stadiums to watch the green and gold, except two: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

“Luck has been with me let’s say when it comes to the Packers,” Junio said. “I’ve gotten some good fortunes from friends, and just good luck I guess.”

That good luck is extending to London where Junio is watching the Packers take on the New York Football Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9.

He says he’s flying out on Thursday for a two and a half week trip landing in Amsterdam.

“Now this is taking it to another level,” Junio said. “I’m seeing them overseas the first time they play overseas. My first trip overseas. I’m like a kid in a candy store right now.”

Green Bay had to give up a home game to play in England, which Packers President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Murphy previously acknowledged as one of the reason why they were the last NFL team to play in London.

As for Junio, he says he thanks his parents for taking him to games as a kid.

“It’s something that I truly appreciate. I realize I’m lucky as far as being able to go because some people say they can’t get a ticket just to go to Lambeau. But, it’s something I’ve been doing forever but I appreciate it and I don’t take it for granted,” Junio said.

Action 2 News will also be in London covering the historic game.

