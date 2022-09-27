Packers fan traveling to Europe this week for London game

A t-shirt on display at the Packers Pro Shop that highlights the Green Bay Packers game in...
A t-shirt on display at the Packers Pro Shop that highlights the Green Bay Packers game in London on October 9.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mark Junio of Sun Prairie is a die-hard packers fan who has traveled to all the NFL stadiums to watch the green and gold, except two: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

“Luck has been with me let’s say when it comes to the Packers,” Junio said. “I’ve gotten some good fortunes from friends, and just good luck I guess.”

That good luck is extending to London where Junio is watching the Packers take on the New York Football Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9.

He says he’s flying out on Thursday for a two and a half week trip landing in Amsterdam.

“Now this is taking it to another level,” Junio said. “I’m seeing them overseas the first time they play overseas. My first trip overseas. I’m like a kid in a candy store right now.”

Green Bay had to give up a home game to play in England, which Packers President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Murphy previously acknowledged as one of the reason why they were the last NFL team to play in London.

As for Junio, he says he thanks his parents for taking him to games as a kid.

“It’s something that I truly appreciate. I realize I’m lucky as far as being able to go because some people say they can’t get a ticket just to go to Lambeau. But, it’s something I’ve been doing forever but I appreciate it and I don’t take it for granted,” Junio said.

Action 2 News will also be in London covering the historic game.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
HNN File
Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered is found safe
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility

Latest News

First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up to normal
HNN File
Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered is found safe
Gas prices are back at -- and going over -- $4 per gallon
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
Gas prices are back at -- and going over -- $4 per gallon
Gas prices rise quickly