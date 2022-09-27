Luxemburg-Casco students keep teachers buzzing with Spartan Coffee

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - Luxemburg-Casco High School teachers are well-caffeinated every Tuesday morning thanks to the work of students in the intellectual disability program.

Up to a dozen students work collaboratively to grind, brew and serve coffee throughout the school, learning practical skills they can use outside of the school setting.

One student typically works at the grinder while another serves as the coffee brewer.

Special Education staff members helped develop the Spartan Coffee concept over several months last fall, and the program started in the spring. They say the real-world work experience is a tremendous opportunity for the students to learn skills they’ll need in the future.

