Kaukauna school board buys 144 acres

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna school board approved the purchase of 144 acres of vacant farmland.

The land, in the town of Buchanan, sits directly across from Kaukauna High School. It was purchased for $3.6 million.

While there are no specific plans for the property yet, the offer letter said it could be used as the site of a new school. For the board, it’s necessary that conditions can be met to develop the property as a public school campus.

If the board constructions a public school on the property, and it includes an auditorium, they will be able to choose a name for the auditorium as long as it’s deemed appropriate by the seller.

