Judge delays ruling on parade suspect’s self-representation

FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County Court on Aug. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County Court on Aug. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade. A Wisconsin judge deferred a decision Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, on whether Brooks can represent himself at trial, after the suspect said he doesn't understand the charges against him or how the state can prosecute him. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)(Mark Hoffman | AP)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge is holding off on deciding whether a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade can represent himself at trial.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow cut short a hearing Tuesday on whether to grant Darrell Brooks’ request after a combative exchange in which Brooks insisted he didn’t understand the 77 charges against him, that he could face hundreds of years in prison or how the state can legally prosecute him.

Dorow finally handed him a packet of documents outlining trial administration and gave him until Wednesday morning to decide if he still wants to represent himself.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas prices are back at -- and going over -- $4 per gallon
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
A crash involving a car and dump truck in Harrison. Sept. 27, 2022
Neenah woman killed in crash with dump truck in Harrison
HNN File
Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered is found safe
Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

Gamblers players goals for 2022-23 season
UWGB Men's Basketball prepares for 2022-23 season
UWGB Men's Basketball prepares for 2022-23 season
Green Bay is making another bid to host the NFL Draft
Green Bay gets financial support for NFL Draft host city bid
Wreckage after a dump truck and SUV collided on Highway 114 in Harrison
Neenah woman killed in collision with dump truck