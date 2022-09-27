Green Bay indoor skatepark finds a new home in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been months since the Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) lost its indoor skate park. The non-profit was given 60 days to move out of its building in Green Bay.

Now the search for a new home is over.

The old Gordman’s store on Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon is bigger, and it’s expected to be better. Construction is underway inside.

The non-profit’s operations director, Chad Brinker, says a developer reached out a few months back.

“We toured it, we really like it, and here we are building ramps.”

A new location after being given 60 days to move out of the building they leased since 2014 on S. Ashland Ave. Action 2 News was there as they reached out to the public for help breaking it all down and raising money for a new location.

“It’s just a really strong community here at GBASO, and it shows. And I think this space is going to cultivate that even more because it’s such an awesome place,” Brinker said.

They began moving everything in back in April. Some of the old pieces are recognizable but it’s pretty much all “in with the new.”

”We got a brand new street section. We’re gonna have a new beginner area. A middle street section. We built a centerpiece quarter pipe that’s going to be fun to ride.”

This new space is 19,000 square feet -- that’s 6,000 more square feet than its previous home. And the kiddos are excited about that.

“This one is a lot bigger than the older one, which I’m very excited for because more things will fit here, which means more things to do.”

The Sommers brothers love doing tricks, but it’s not the only reason they’re big fans of GBASO.

“Making friends. The community is very welcoming, very nice.”

That’s the same reason their mom brings them out to skate.

“It’s just this sense of, this inclusive vibe for the whole place,” mom Ashley Sommers said, “and all the kids feel super welcomed and they look up to the older ones.”

That’s what Brinker says the founder, Brian Schroeder, wanted people to have. Schroeder died last year from a brain tumor but his legacy is being carried on.

“This is a place where we could settle down and stay for a long time,” Brinker said.

It’s obvious from the construction there is a lot of work to get done. Brinker hopes they can open by New Year’s Day but he isn’t sure if that will be pushed back.

For now, GBASO is asking for help with construction or donations to cover those costs. It set up a GoFundMe account.

GBASO had 60 days to move out of its previous home

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.