Gamblers Mike Leone era begins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new era begins for the Green Bay Gamblers. The Mike Leone era.

The new head coach took over this offseason for a team that finished last in the USHL’s Eastern Conference last season.

The Gamblers have their home opener against Fargo on Friday at the Resch Center after starting 1-1 on the road.

Leone makes it clear what he wants the team’s identity to be now.

“We talk about it a lot. It’s smart, hard, fast,” Leone said. “We want to be a hard team to play against. It doesn’t happen overnight. We know that even though we didn’t get the results in the preseason, we want to be a team for 60 minutes that really hard to play against. I think the guys are buying into that.”

