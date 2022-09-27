BREEZY & COOL TODAY, FROST THREAT TONIGHT

We’ll enjoy a little morning sunshine today but more clouds will be developing as the day wears on. Some spotty showers remain possible but most spots remain dry. Look for cool highs in the low to mid 50s... well below our average of 67°. Some wind gusts once again may be in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Slow clearing is expected tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds should relax a bit as well. Frosty conditions could develop for parts of the Fox Valley and points west and north where lows will be in the mid to low 30s. Upper 30s to low 40s are more likely from the Fox Valley to Lake Michigan so a frost threat is unlikely there. Protect your tender vegetation if you think you may get frost or a freeze at your location.

High pressure moves in Wednesday and that means brighter skies and lighter winds. Cool highs in the mid to upper 50s remain in place.

Another frost or freeze is possible Wednesday night from the Fox Valley back to the west and north. Slightly warmer air is likely closer to Lake Michigan once again.

Temperatures are going to moderate back into the 60s for the end of the work week and they’ll be around 70° this weekend. The outlook for high school and the Packers game later in the week remains favorable.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TUESDAY: NNW 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: N 5-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: Early sunshine then mostly cloudy. Breezy with a few stray showers possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Brighter skies. Crisp and cool with lighter wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cool. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Still mild. HIGH: 70

