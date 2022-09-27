Body of man recovered from Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Rescue crews recovered the body of a man from the Fond du Lac River Tuesday morning.

The man was identified as Burton F. Holstein, 49, Fond du Lac.

At about 8:52 a.m., Police and Fire/Rescue were called to an area in the 500 block of Water Street for a report of a body in the river.

A preliminary investigation shows “no obvious signs of foul play,” police say.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information was released.

If you have information, call Fond du Lac Police at 920-906-5555.

