Body of man recovered from Fond du Lac River

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Rescue crews recovered the body of a man from the Fond du Lac River Tuesday morning.

The man was identified as Burton F. Holstein, 49, Fond du Lac.

At about 8:52 a.m., Police and Fire/Rescue were called to an area in the 500 block of Water Street for a report of a body in the river.

A preliminary investigation shows “no obvious signs of foul play,” police say.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information was released.

If you have information, call Fond du Lac Police at 920-906-5555.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas prices are back at -- and going over -- $4 per gallon
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
HNN File
Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered is found safe
A crash involving a car and dump truck in Harrison. Sept. 27, 2022
One dead in crash on Highway 114 in Harrison
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours

Latest News

Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera near Washburn.
Man wanted for Clintonville carjacking no longer believed to be in woods
September 27 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some frost tonight
A crash on Highway 42 in Door County. Sept. 21, 2022.
Officials identify man killed in Door County crash
September 27 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another breezy day