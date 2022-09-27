3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: NASA hits its moving target

Brad explains Monday's successful DART mission and shows you the impact from a few points of view
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The DART mission went off with a bang Monday.

NASA aimed a 1200-pound satellite the size of a dorm room refrigerator at an asteroid 525 feet wide at a speed of 4.1 miles per hour -- after a journey of more than ten months and 20 million miles.

Brad Spakowitz explains the purpose of the mission and shows you what happened from a few different vantage points -- including the kamikaze satellite’s own point of view.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas prices are back at -- and going over -- $4 per gallon
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
A crash involving a car and dump truck in Harrison. Sept. 27, 2022
Neenah woman killed in crash with dump truck in Harrison
HNN File
Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered is found safe
Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed