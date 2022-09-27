3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: NASA hits its moving target

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The DART mission went off with a bang Monday.

NASA aimed a 1200-pound satellite the size of a dorm room refrigerator at an asteroid 525 feet wide at a speed of 4.1 miles per hour -- after a journey of more than ten months and 20 million miles.

Brad Spakowitz explains the purpose of the mission and shows you what happened from a few different vantage points -- including the kamikaze satellite’s own point of view.

