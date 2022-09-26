UNSETTLED AGAIN TUESDAY... THEN FROST

Unsettled weather will continue into Tuesday. Breezes may gust over 25 mph at times and we’ll continue to have a lot of cloud cover around the region, though some sun will mix in at times. There could also be just a few spotty showers. Highs will be chilly Tuesday, mostly low to mid 50s.

As skies gradually clear Tuesday night, the potential exists for a frost or freeze... And expect the same Wednesday night.

But here’s the good news: Look for tons of sunshine and much lighter winds starting Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually moderate as the work week ends and we should be near 70° by the start of the weekend. The outlook for high school and the Packers game later in the week is favorable.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TUESDAY: NNW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: N 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Small chance of an evening shower, then partly cloudy with a little less wind. LOW: 42

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Breezy and cool. Stray showers still possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 35 (FROST)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, lighter wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 34 (FROST)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cool. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Just a chance of a shower north. HIGH: 68

