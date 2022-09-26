Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered

Maggie Mae Remiker
Maggie Mae Remiker(Two Rivers Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old Two Rivers woman has been reported as missing and endangered.

Maggie Mae Remiker was last seen Sept. 23 at 5:15 p.m. She was spotted getting into a red truck near Prairie and 31st Streets in Two Rivers.

Police say Maggie is not believed to be with the driver. They believe she could be with a transient man named Nathan. He’s from Manitowoc.

“Maggie is a vulnerable adult with intellectual disabilities,” police say.

Maggie was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink and gray hooded sweatshirt over a white t-shirt, black Nike tennis shoes with white swoosh and soles, and carrying a black and blue “Special Olympics” duffle bag.

If you have information, contact police.

DESCRIPTION

  • White female
  • 5′4″
  • 145 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair
  • Mole above upper left side of lip
  • Black and white bird tattoo on inner right forearm

