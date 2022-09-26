Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old Two Rivers woman has been reported as missing and endangered.

Maggie Mae Remiker was last seen Sept. 23 at 5:15 p.m. She was spotted getting into a red truck near Prairie and 31st Streets in Two Rivers.

Police say Maggie is not believed to be with the driver. They believe she could be with a transient man named Nathan. He’s from Manitowoc.

“Maggie is a vulnerable adult with intellectual disabilities,” police say.

Maggie was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink and gray hooded sweatshirt over a white t-shirt, black Nike tennis shoes with white swoosh and soles, and carrying a black and blue “Special Olympics” duffle bag.

If you have information, contact police.

DESCRIPTION

White female

5′4″

145 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Mole above upper left side of lip

Black and white bird tattoo on inner right forearm

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.