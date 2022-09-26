Oshkosh police closed county road during standoff with man believed to be armed

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police closed part of County Road Y during a standoff with a man in a car who was believed to have firearms.

Police acted on information that the 39-year-old Oshkosh man had firearms. He was a passenger in a car police stopped on the 500-block of County Y at about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The driver immediately got out, but police say the man they were looking for was uncooperative and refused to get out.

The 500-block of County Road Y was closed to vehicles and pedestrians while the Oshkosh SWAT team and crisis negotiation team tried to de-escalate the situation.

The man was eventually taken into custody peacefully at about 4:30.

Police have not released his name but they say he faces charges of felon in possession of firearms, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, and obstructing/resisting arrest.

Police also obtained a search warrant of his home on the 900-block of Sunnyview Rd. to look for weapons.

