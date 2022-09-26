Oshkosh Defense awarded Army contract to build trailers

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a contract to build trailers for the U.S. Army.

The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armament Command for Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System.

The five-year contract is valued at $263.2 Million. It requires Oshkosh Defense build 466 trailers and “associated logistics products and support services.”

“One of Oshkosh’s core competencies is partnering with our customers to develop and deliver vehicles and trailers specifically designed to meet stringent military requirements and survive the rigors of modern combat,” said Pat Williams, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps Programs for Oshkosh Defense.

“The EHETS trailer is one such example of our commitment to meeting our customer’s mission requirements. We are proud that the U.S. Army has once again called on us to produce another mission-critical trailer,” Williams said.

