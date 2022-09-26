Oshkosh Defense awarded Army contract to build trailers

Oshkosh Corporation in Wisconsin
Oshkosh Corporation in Wisconsin
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a contract to build trailers for the U.S. Army.

The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armament Command for Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System.

The five-year contract is valued at $263.2 Million. It requires Oshkosh Defense build 466 trailers and “associated logistics products and support services.”

“One of Oshkosh’s core competencies is partnering with our customers to develop and deliver vehicles and trailers specifically designed to meet stringent military requirements and survive the rigors of modern combat,” said Pat Williams, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps Programs for Oshkosh Defense.

“The EHETS trailer is one such example of our commitment to meeting our customer’s mission requirements. We are proud that the U.S. Army has once again called on us to produce another mission-critical trailer,” Williams said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility
Fond du Lac Police
Police: Fond du Lac man accidentally shot himself in the leg

Latest News

Brown County Showcase of Homes
Brown County Home Builders Association hosts Fall Showcase of Homes
The US Venture Open TV and radio media-thon to fight poverty is Wednesday, August 11
Take part in the U.S. Venture Open on August 10
Titletown
Titletown’s U.S. Venture Center welcomes new tenant
Closed Captioning