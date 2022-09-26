Oconto man accused of recording teen in shower

Michael Bullock
Michael Bullock(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Oconto is charged with recording a teenage girl while she was showering.

In August, the sheriff’s office applied for a search warrant on Michael Bullock’s computer and found the video.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim seemed unaware of the hidden camera, which was on a counter facing the shower. A man resembling Bullock is later seen entering the bathroom and he places a cup near the camera. The video stopped within seconds of the man entering the bathroom.

The timestamp on the video was dated January 5, 2020, when the victim was 15 years old. However, authorities believe the video was recorded in the spring or summer of 2020, when Bullock had access to the house with the bathroom seen in the video.

Bullock was charged earlier this month with invasion of privacy and capturing an intimate representation without consent. Together, the charges carry up to 7 years in prison if he’s convicted.

His next court hearing is October 10.

