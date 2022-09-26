Kaukauna school’s Soup-er Bowl collects over 2,200 cans for pantry

New Directions Learning Community (NDLC), a public charter school in Kaukauna, collected...
New Directions Learning Community (NDLC), a public charter school in Kaukauna, collected donations for St. Joseph Food Pantry(NDLC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at New Directions Learning Community, a public charter school in Kaukauna, collected more than 2,200 cans of soup for the St. Joseph Food Program.

NDLC ran a service project called the NDLC Soup-er Bowl last week, bringing in cans of soup. One third-grader wheeled in her donations in a “soupcase.”

The classroom that collected the most cans is being awarded a pizza party with Kaukauna Mayor Anthony Penterman, who was on-hand Monday to help load the cans into a truck for St. Joseph.

A small number of cans will go to the Kaukauna Library food pantry.

