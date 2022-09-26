JOB OPENING: MMJ/Reporter - WBAY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is the market-leading ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past four years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeast Wisconsin.

WBAY is looking for an experienced MMJ/Reporter to join our news team. Ideally, applicants should have a minimum of (1) year of experience. Our candidate must be a very strong journalist, a positive leader inside and outside the newsroom, and be a creative storyteller & writer.

Duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

Enterprising ideas for original, impactful and compelling content for all platforms

Able to shoot, write, edit and present stories in a live and/or recorded situation

Sending and following up on FOIA requests to local agencies

Developing sources within the community to report on important issues

Developing creative content specifically for digital and OTT platforms

Using social media to promote content, drive engagement, find sources and stories

Qualifications/Requirements:

At least 1 year working at a TV station with a strong news department or a digital, multi-platform news operation

Excellent conversational writing and communication skills

Experience in web and graphic design software, digital publishing applications and multi-media production software

Experience with digital content management systems, shooting video, TVU backpacks/apps, and Edius Video editing

Knowledge of media production, communication and dissemination techniques and methods

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Qualifications

Education

Preferred

Bachelors or better.

Licenses & Certifications

Required

Drivers License

