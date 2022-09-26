Green Bay women begin preseason practice

By Eric Boynton
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Preseason practice is underway for the Green Bay women with one month until their exhibition opener against UW-Oshkosh.

The Phoenix return plenty of talent from a team last year that seemingly found their stride late. Green Bay rattled off 11 wins over their final 12 games of the regular season. Ultimately their season ended with a loss in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament, and a loss in the WNIT to Minnesota.

Still there was a lot for the Phoenix to build on with the likes of All-Horizon League first team selection Haley Oskey returning for her final year with the program.

“Very focused. I think this is Haley’s last year here, and I think it would be awesome to end her last year here hanging up a banner since we haven’t yet. That would be awesome. We have so many girls from the Green Bay area, and this is like my home, I grew up here. So, it would be really awesome to hang a banner so close to home,” said guard Cassie Schiltz.

Oskey and Schiltz are among the seven Northeast Wisconsin natives on the Phoenix roster this year. That group also includes West De Pere alum Brehna Evans, who joins transfers Tatum Koenig and Natalie McNeal in joining in the hunt for Green Bay’s first NCAA appearance since 2018.

“I’ve always said authoritative experience is worth more than a wilderness of warning. We’ve got a lot of experience. Athletically are we going to be able to compete? I feel good about the players that we have. There’s familiarity, there’s consistency. Hopefully get in game situation and we’re able to do some things we don’t have to think about because a lot of times our mind gets in the way, but our players shouldn’t have that this year,” said head coach Kevin Borseth.

