Green Bay volunteer in hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Puerto Rico continues recovering from Hurricane Fiona, Action 2 News spoke to an American Red Cross volunteer from Green Bay before he headed to the island this weekend.

Darwin Borrely is a disaster program specialist for the Red Cross. He was born and raised in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and has been in Wisconsin for almost two decades.

He said seeing the images of Hurricane Fiona devasting the island was really hard, and he appreciated the opportunity to help, assess, and work where he’s needed.

“It’s hard to see the place that you were born just slowly disintegrate, just go away into the sea. I get that you have the weather’s changing, I understand all those things, but it’s hard to see my island destroyed by all these storms,” Borrely said.

He remembers going through hurricanes himself growing up in Puerto Rico and knows there’s a lot of work to be done.

He plans to be in Puerto Rico for about two weeks and hopes to touch base with his family there. When we spoke with him, he had not been able to get in touch with them since Fiona struck the island.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.