Coats for Kids kicks off in Northeast Wisconsin

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Winter is coming and temperatures will be dropping. As you think of getting new coats for the family, think about the children who aren’t so fortunate.

To make sure every child has a warm coat this winter, WBAY and Woodward radio stations are teaming up with the Salvation Army and local dry cleaners and other sponsors for COATS FOR KIDS.

The annual campaign collects new and gently used coats for those in need from infants to teens.

Look through your closets and boxes and bins in your basements or attics. Mittens, gloves, and hats are also appreciated.

Local dry cleaners work with Coats for Kids to clean them so you don’t have to.

If you don’t have a used coat to donate or time to buy a new one, there are other ways to give. A $20 donation to the Salvation Army can buy a brand-new jacket for a child in need.

The campaign runs Monday, September 26, through Thursday, October 27.

CLICK HERE to find drop-off locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin

Donate new or gently-used winter coats, hats, gloves, mittens for infants to teens
Donate new or gently-used winter coats, hats, gloves, mittens for infants to teens(WBAY)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Fond du Lac Police
Police: Fond du Lac man accidentally shot himself in the leg
A Green Bay police officer confronts A.J. Dillon (in red) trying to do a Lambeau Leap during a...
Police chief calls for “corrective action” over officer shoving AJ Dillon at Lambeau Field soccer match
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility

Latest News

September 23 Birthday Club
September 23 Birthday Club
September 22 Birthday Club
September 22 Birthday Club
Police delivered drive-thru orders at Culver's restaurants and collected donations for gift...
Police, Culver’s team up to brighten the holidays
September 21 Birthday Club
September 21 Birthday Club