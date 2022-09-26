On the Clock: Packers win defensive struggle vs. Tampa Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers offense started off hot, but the defense had to hold on late against Tampa Bay. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down Green Bay’s first road win of the season in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

Is this the defense we expected?

The Packers improved special teams

David Bakhtiari’s return

This win was similar to last year’s victory in Arizona due to the missing wide receivers, and late defensive stand. Was it better?

