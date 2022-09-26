On the Clock: Packers win defensive struggle vs. Tampa Bay
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers offense started off hot, but the defense had to hold on late against Tampa Bay. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down Green Bay’s first road win of the season in this week’s On the Clock.
Topics this week include:
- Is this the defense we expected?
- The Packers improved special teams
- David Bakhtiari’s return
- This win was similar to last year’s victory in Arizona due to the missing wide receivers, and late defensive stand. Was it better?
