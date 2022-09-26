BREEZY & COOL TO START THE WEEK BUT THINGS WILL IMPROVE

Unsettled weather continues today, and again Tuesday. Breezes may gust over 30 mph at times and we’ll continue to have a lot of cloud cover around the region. Some sun will mix in at times. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s with upper 40s to mid 50s on Tuesday.

Moisture chances will remain limited going forward. The best chance of scattered showers looks to be areas near the U.P. border region and Door County both today and Tuesday.

The potential exists for a frost or freeze Tuesday night and again Wednesday night. This could even affect parts of the Fox Valley this time so we’ll have to see how things evolve.

Look for tons of sunshine and much lighter winds starting Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually moderate as the work week ends and we should be near 70° by the start of the weekend. The outlook for high school and the Packers game later in the week is favorable.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

MONDAY: NW 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

TUESDAY: NNW 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & cool. Chance of showers mainly NORTH and in Door County. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Breezy and cool. Stray showers still possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, lighter wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cool. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 71

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.