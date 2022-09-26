3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Summer of ‘22

How did this past summer compare to recent Wisconsin summers?
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you remember June, with tornadoes, not enough rain, and more days in the 90s than July and August combined?

First Alert Weather Severe Weather Specialist Brad Spakowitz remembers and he recaps the summer of 2022. How hot were the summer months? How wet? How windy?

And how did it compare to recent summers in Wisconsin?

Plus, updates on the Artemis 1 moon rocket with an approaching hurricane -- and NASA’s DART approaches its head-on collision with an asteroid.

