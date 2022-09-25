STAYING UNSETTLED... WITH MORE WIND

While a little sun is possible today, expect more clouds than anything else. Scattered showers and even some storms will become more numerous during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storm could produce gusty winds and even some small hail. Wind speeds overall will start to increase later today with some gusts over 30 mph possible heading into the evening. Highs should range from the mid 50s to the low 60s once again.

The overall coverage of rain will diminish tonight but shower chances won’t totally go away. We’ll remain mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows should range from the middle 40s to lower 50s.

More clouds than sun are likely both Monday & Tuesday and some showers may linger, especially across northern and eastern areas. Wind gusts in the 20-30+ mph look to continue. High temperatures in the 50s are more likely than not.

A big area of high pressure slides in Wednesday. It will give our area tons of sunshine through at least Saturday. There is some frost potential again both Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Southerly winds by the weekend will help boost our high temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

SATURDAY: NW 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Spotty rain early, scattered afternoon & evening rain and thunder. HIGH: 62 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Breezy and cool. Stray showers still possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, lighter wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cool. HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 70

