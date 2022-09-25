Reports: David Bakhtiari expected to make 2022 debut in Tampa Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers All-Pro left tackle, David Bakhtiari, is expected to make his 2022 debut Sunday in Tampa Bay, according to multiple reports.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated says Bakhtiari is “trending toward playing on Sunday.”

David Bakhtiari is trending toward playing for the #Packers on Sunday. The team will be cautious, before and after kickoff, but that's the plan.



The story:https://t.co/XDrH1gBTR4 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 24, 2022

Ryan Wood from PackersNews.com reports No. 69 “will be a game-time decision, but he appears good to go barring any unforeseen setbacks.”

Can confirm #Packers LT David Bakhtiari is expected to make his 2022 debut tomorrow vs. Bucs. A source said he will be a game-time decision, but he appears good to go barring any unforeseen setbacks. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 24, 2022

Bakhtiari practiced on Thursday and Friday this week leading up to the Buccaneers game. These were his first back-to-back practices this season.

He has been recovering from multiple knee surgeries that initially started with tearing his ACL in practice on Dec. 31st, 2020. He did play in the Packers 2021 finale against the Lions but not in their playoff game two weeks later.

