Reports: David Bakhtiari expected to make 2022 debut in Tampa Bay

David Bakhtiari activated off PUP list August 21, 2022
David Bakhtiari activated off PUP list August 21, 2022(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers All-Pro left tackle, David Bakhtiari, is expected to make his 2022 debut Sunday in Tampa Bay, according to multiple reports.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated says Bakhtiari is “trending toward playing on Sunday.”

Ryan Wood from PackersNews.com reports No. 69 “will be a game-time decision, but he appears good to go barring any unforeseen setbacks.”

Bakhtiari practiced on Thursday and Friday this week leading up to the Buccaneers game. These were his first back-to-back practices this season.

He has been recovering from multiple knee surgeries that initially started with tearing his ACL in practice on Dec. 31st, 2020. He did play in the Packers 2021 finale against the Lions but not in their playoff game two weeks later.

